AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5 %

RSG stock opened at $135.39 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

