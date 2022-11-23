ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Trading Down 0%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.40 and last traded at $34.43. 9,742 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.