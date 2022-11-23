Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.19

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.19 and traded as high as C$50.62. Altus Group shares last traded at C$50.48, with a volume of 79,605 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price objective on Altus Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark raised their price target on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 154.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.22.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

