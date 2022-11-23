American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after buying an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $492,382,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $154.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.85. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

