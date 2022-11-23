American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.87

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $13.66. American Public Education shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 90,613 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APEI. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
American Public Education Stock Up 0.9 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education
American Public Education Company Profile
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Public Education (APEI)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.