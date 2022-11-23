American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.87

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $13.66. American Public Education shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 90,613 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APEI. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in American Public Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 762,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,190,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in American Public Education by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in American Public Education by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 109,360 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

