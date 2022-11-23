American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Trading 3.6% Higher

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.60. 4,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 246,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

American Vanguard Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $672.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Vanguard by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in American Vanguard by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

