Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells $6,001,500.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

