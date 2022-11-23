AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.39

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.39 and traded as low as $11.80. AMREP shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 4,285 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMREP in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98.

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

