AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.39

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.39 and traded as low as $11.80. AMREP shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 4,285 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMREP in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
AMREP Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Trading of AMREP
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AMREP
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMREP (AXR)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.