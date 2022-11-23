Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Up 6.2%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 39,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,415,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several research analysts have commented on AMRS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 458,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,665,676 shares of company stock worth $10,623,569. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Amyris by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

