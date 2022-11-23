Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $214.00 at Truist Financial

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

Analog Devices Trading Up 5.8 %

ADI stock opened at $168.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.99. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $188.20.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

