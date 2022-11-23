Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for National Vision (EYE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for National Vision (NASDAQ: EYE):

11/16/2022 – National Vision had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $45.00.

11/15/2022 – National Vision had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – National Vision had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – National Vision had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – National Vision had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – National Vision had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $40.10. 3,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,409. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $50.72.

Institutional Trading of National Vision

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in National Vision by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Vision by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in National Vision by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,126,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,099,000 after purchasing an additional 143,798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.