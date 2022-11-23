Analysts Set Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Price Target at C$11.63

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.88.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$77,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,725.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Enerflex Announces Dividend

EFX opened at C$8.72 on Friday. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.99 and a 12-month high of C$9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -35.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -40.98%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.