Analysts Set Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) PT at $4.40

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

A number of analysts have commented on TELL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 43.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 20.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 101.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Trading Up 1.1 %

About Tellurian

Shares of TELL stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

