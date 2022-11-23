Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Zevia PBC (ZVIA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) in the last few weeks:

11/11/2022 – Zevia PBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Zevia PBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Zevia PBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.75 to $3.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Zevia PBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.50 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Zevia PBC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $3.75. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Zevia PBC had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $4.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. 127,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $258.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $116,948.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,331,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,637.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $119,642.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,297,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,109,994.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $116,948.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,331,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,637.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,419 shares of company stock worth $385,871 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

