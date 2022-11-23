Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading 5.9% Higher

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 16,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,678,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Angi Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.02 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Angi by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,963 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Angi by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 83,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

