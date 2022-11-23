AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Price Down 5.9%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.77. 2,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 533,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 10.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $511.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

Insider Transactions at AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,836,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after buying an additional 622,430 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after buying an additional 334,649 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,802,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,266,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after buying an additional 238,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 155,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

