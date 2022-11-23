Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,500 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,400 ($40.20) to GBX 3,500 ($41.39) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($47.30) to GBX 4,100 ($48.48) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,685.00.

Anglo American Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

