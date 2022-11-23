AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AUGet Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Investec cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AU stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,170,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $357,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 594,702 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,987,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,342,000 after acquiring an additional 144,387 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,686,000 after acquiring an additional 352,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,483,000 after acquiring an additional 582,428 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

