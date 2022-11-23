AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Investec cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
AU stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $26.96.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
