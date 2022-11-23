Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.45 Million (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $33.45 million and approximately $7,050.54 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,140.62 or 0.06932343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.68 or 0.08169179 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00467943 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.97 or 0.28710208 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

