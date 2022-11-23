ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.91.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $244.03 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

