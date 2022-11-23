Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 123,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,792,115 shares.The stock last traded at $38.19 and had previously closed at $36.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Antero Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 3.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

