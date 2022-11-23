APENFT (NFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $127.77 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. APENFT has a market capitalization of $127.77 million and $31.09 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One APENFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.34 or 0.08628171 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00470323 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,763.60 or 0.28856244 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

