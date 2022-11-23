Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.30. The stock had a trading volume of 53,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,244. The company has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.19. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.