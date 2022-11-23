Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $178,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Applied Materials by 228.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Applied Materials by 841.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.19. The company has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

