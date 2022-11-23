Aragon Price Hits $1.86 on Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $80.46 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00011326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

