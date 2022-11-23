ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.83

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.83 and traded as high as C$18.67. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$18.45, with a volume of 3,275,050 shares trading hands.

ARX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07. The stock has a market cap of C$12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

