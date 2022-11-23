Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.56.

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,132.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $16,048,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and sold 1,138,661 shares valued at $90,804,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $242,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.