Ark 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.87 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $41.16 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00025366 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000310 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005991 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004821 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,683,598 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars.

