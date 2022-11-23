ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.
Shares of ARR opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $10.34.
ARR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
