ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of ARR opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

