Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) CFO Douglas K. Howell Sells 10,000 Shares

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AJG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.32. 526,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $198.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $22,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after buying an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

