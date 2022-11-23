Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 10,850 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,470,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.87% of Global-e Online worth $90,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLBE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global-e Online by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Global-e Online by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Global-e Online by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global-e Online by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82.

Global-e Online Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

