Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 20,112 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,534 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,112 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.25% of FedEx worth $147,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $175.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.22 and a 200 day moving average of $199.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.16.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.