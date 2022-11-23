Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 4.15% of Glaukos worth $89,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 84.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GKOS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.13.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.26. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

