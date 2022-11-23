Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $110.52 Million Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,424 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.31% of BioNTech worth $110,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in BioNTech by 13.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 2.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 6.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 16.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTX stock opened at $156.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.12. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $374.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average of $149.50.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 34.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.15.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

