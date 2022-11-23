Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,287 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $118,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 460.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,221,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,572,000 after buying an additional 1,003,387 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $451,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 150.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 45.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PM opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

