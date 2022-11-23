Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,767,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.19% of Entegris worth $162,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.21. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $157.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

