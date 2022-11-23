Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 861,609 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,241,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861,609 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 6.53% of Kornit Digital worth $102,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4,219.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $173.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kornit Digital Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.