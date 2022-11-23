Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,696 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $82,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 61,891 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 230,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average is $93.48.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

