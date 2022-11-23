Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 75,569 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,569 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $93,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 571,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,067,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Legend Biotech stock opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.98 and a beta of -0.19. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.67.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
