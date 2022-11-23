Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

Aspen Pharmacare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.