AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) PT Raised to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 393.83% from the company’s previous close.

ASTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.76. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% in the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,864,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 25.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 177,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Once Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 60.3% in the second quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

