AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) PT Raised to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 393.83% from the company’s previous close.
ASTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.76. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
