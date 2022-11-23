ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Trading 0.3% Higher

ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.77. 5,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 11,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATAC US Rotation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RORO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 344.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,636,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at $288,000.

