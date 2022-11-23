Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Sells $520,420.25 in Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $520,420.25. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 130,215 shares in the company, valued at $14,976,027.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $271,324.12.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,895. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $404.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 75.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Atlassian by 34.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

