Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading 5.8% Higher

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.30 and last traded at $123.12. 56,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,630,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Up 6.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,177,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,177,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,371.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,261 shares of company stock worth $31,185,612. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.