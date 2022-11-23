AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Increased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 115,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,186,624. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

