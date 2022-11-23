AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,303,352 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 57,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 132.9% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 261,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 149,473 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 298,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 114,272 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 54,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 105,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.