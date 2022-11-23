Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.65

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.65 and traded as low as $22.80. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 399 shares traded.
Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.57.
Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.