Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.65

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.65 and traded as low as $22.80. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 399 shares traded.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

