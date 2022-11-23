Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.53.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. ATB Capital raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.10 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE:ACB opened at C$1.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$564.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$8.79.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.