Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $310.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

