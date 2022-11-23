Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.303-1.318 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.56-$6.62 EPS.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.87. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $310.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.67.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

